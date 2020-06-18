Randy Orton recently got the wrestling world talking as he had a back and forth with Tommaso Ciampa on social media, but he has now clarified his comments.

Randy Orton made a joke about WWE NXT Superstars leg slapping a little too frequently but during an interview with CBSSports.com, Orton clarified his comments about the leg slaps in far more detail.

“So, the leg slap comment was just me having fun and it got taken a little too seriously,” Orton said. “I’ve been outspoken about the leg slap because I’ve seen more and more and more and more and more and more leg slaps. Same with repeating moves. Same with guys using the same move. It’s superkick, superkick, superkick, superkick. Or they’ve got that running knee. Every time any of those things happen, you get a big slap to the leg. That has nothing to do with the state of Tommaso’s physical wellbeing, but there’s that style. If you’re a talent and you’ve made it as far as NXT, which is very close to the top of the mountain … if you think that you have to go out there and get powerbombed on the apron after neck surgery, or if you think you have to go out there and do these dives and flips bell to bell just because the fans want to see half a dozen near-death experiences? I feel sorry for you because you’re not going to reap the benefits of what this business offers.

Randy Orton then went on to discuss how NXT Superstars should be pushing to work on the main roster, mainly because of the difference in pay between them.

One of those is longevity. I don’t know anything about what NXT pay is like, but it certainly ain’t Raw and SmackDown pay. I don’t know what you get paid for a TakeOver, but I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that, at WrestleMania, my paycheck was bigger than the TakeOver guys. Now, I hate when guys talk about ‘my big bank account’ or ‘my big check’ or this or that and ‘I’m more rich than you.’ That’s not what I’m saying here. I’m saying that NXT shouldn’t be the goal. Raw or SmackDown should be the goal.”



Orton then spoke about Tommaso Ciampa, in particular, discussing that he watched his ‘Black Heart’ documentary and that he got emotional watching it, stating he wants him to have a long and healthy career.

“Just this morning I watched his ‘Black Heart’ documentary on WWE Network that followed him around after his neck surgery. I’ll admit, I welled up and got a little tear in my eye when he woke up from the neck surgery and his beautiful little daughter was sitting on his lap and he was touching her face and just happy to see her and his wife. That’s heartwarming. I would love nothing more than to see Tommaso have a long, healthy career and retire and not need to go learn a new trade or go work at the local whatever the f–k to make ends meet and put food on the table. I want to see all these guys succeed. When you’re talking about that? Making money. It’s a business. It’s a business. You’ve got to make money.”



Finally, the Viper spoke about how he believes Ciampa has the mentality to be a big star on the main roster, and he made it clear he wants to work with the WWE NXT Superstar soon.

“I think with the kind of hustle Tommaso has shown he has, I think he’s perfectly capable. I think he’s a big fish in a relatively small pond. I don’t mean that as a knock, to be clear. But I want to see him try to become a big fish in a bigger pond. I would like to see him under the pressure to have something like the greatest wrestling match ever. And I would love to work with him.” “Tommaso can be in the same boat, and I think there’s a way to do it. I’m hoping that, soon, I can get in the ring with him and we can go out there and get the crowd interested with good promos and good stories and we can go somewhere with it,” Orton said. “We can make some money. Because, guess what? It’s a business. We get paid to do this, everybody. You’ve got to look at it like that. No matter how much you love and respect the business. Hell, I grew up in the business. My family went bankrupt because of professional wrestling when my dad wasn’t working as much and was making those shitty paydays. I’ve seen the top and I’ve seen the bottom. I’m not saying NXT is the bottom. I’m just saying, you’re one step away from being at the top. Don’t stop there.”