Randy Orton Fulfills His Promise & Becomes 14-Time World Champion

Randy Orton had promised that his rivalry with Drew McIntyre wouldn’t end until he was WWE Champion and tonight, he has fulfilled that promise.

Orton had failed in his previous two attempts to take the WWE Championship away from Drew McIntyre but during the WWE Hell In A Cell main event, the Viper was able to topple the Scottish wrestler.

The two men had a physical encounter that saw them push each other to their limits. However, the decisive moment came after they had scaled to the roof of the cell. They brawled on top and then when they were climbing back down, Orton sent the former WWE Champion crashing from the side of the cell through the announce table.

In the end, they were able to get back into the ring as Orton avoided the Claymore Kick to drop McIntyre with an RKO to claim the WWE Championship.