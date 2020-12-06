Randy Orton Invites Himself To The Firefly Funhouse On 12/7 WWE Raw

Randy Orton is set to enter the wacky world of Bray Wyatt on WWE Raw as he has invited himself into the Firefly Funhouse.

As the build to WWE TLC continues, Randy Orton will keep searching to exploit The Fiend’s weakness and WWE revealed on social media that he will be taking himself into the Funhouse to do that.

From WWE:

Randy Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House The voices in Randy Orton’s head are telling him to step inside the Firefly Fun House. The Viper plans to do just that this Monday on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss gets taken to a whole new level. After an intense moment this past Monday on “A Moment of Bliss” that culminated in a standoff between Orton and The Fiend, there’s no telling how the mind games will continue to escalate on Wyatt’s turf. What will happen when Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House with a clash against The Fiend at WWE TLC on the horizon? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

As well as that, it has been announced that the WWE Champion will be in handicap action as he teams up with his friend, Sheamus to compete against AJ Styles, John Morrison, and The Miz.