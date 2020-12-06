WWE
Randy Orton Invites Himself To The Firefly Funhouse On 12/7 WWE Raw
Randy Orton is set to enter the wacky world of Bray Wyatt on WWE Raw as he has invited himself into the Firefly Funhouse.
As the build to WWE TLC continues, Randy Orton will keep searching to exploit The Fiend’s weakness and WWE revealed on social media that he will be taking himself into the Funhouse to do that.
The voices in Randy Orton’s head are telling him to step inside the Firefly Fun House.
The Viper plans to do just that this Monday on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss gets taken to a whole new level. After an intense moment this past Monday on “A Moment of Bliss” that culminated in a standoff between Orton and The Fiend, there’s no telling how the mind games will continue to escalate on Wyatt’s turf.
What will happen when Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House with a clash against The Fiend at WWE TLC on the horizon?
Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!
As well as that, it has been announced that the WWE Champion will be in handicap action as he teams up with his friend, Sheamus to compete against AJ Styles, John Morrison, and The Miz.
Triple H Compares Undisputed Era With D-Generation X
Triple H recently gave some major praise to WWE NXT faction, Undisputed Era, comparing them to his own group, D-Generation X.
The Game spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports about Undisputed Era, praising the cohesion that they have, comparing them to DX.
“That [authenticity] to me is the magic of it,” said Triple H [h/t Inside The Ropes]. “When that magic is there, it’s next level. They have that magic. It’s real to them. There’s no show. I think that’s what worked with DX. It wasn’t a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it’s magic like that, it really works.”
Triple H went on to talk further about their teamwork and how they just let the group do their thing, as they know that they are all connected.
“That unit is that unit,” he said. “They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they’re doing toasts and all this stuff and it’s kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.
“In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, ‘Man. I’d just like want to hang out with those dudes. I’d like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it’s so much fun.'”
Undisputed Era will be in action tonight at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGamesNXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Tonight – Start Time, Match Card, Live Coverage Info, where they will compete inside the steel structure against Pat McAfee’s The Brand faction.
Chelsea Green Reveals Her Main Goal When She Returns To WWE
Chelsea Green is currently on the shelf after suffering a broken wrist, and she’s revealed what her goal is when she returns.
Green made her return to the ring on the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, which was her debut for the brand. Unfortunately, her match didn’t go as planned, as she suffered a broken wrist early on in the match, which forced the finish to be changed and has written Green off television which she rehabs.
Chelsea recently spoke with AJ Awesome, and she made it clear that her main goal upon returning will simply be to stay healthy.
“One goal would be to just stay healthy, for sure, and try not to get hurt again. Really, I just want to have a positive and impactful debut. I hope it’s in front of people, but if it’s not, that’s just the way the world is going right now and that’s okay. I just want to focus on getting back, debuting, and then we’ll go from there,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions).
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
Sting shocked the wrestling world this week by joining AEW, but it has been reported that this run is down to him not enjoying his WWE spell.
The Icon appeared at the recent ‘Winter Is Coming’ event where he made his first appearance in the ring since his WWE Night Of Champions match against Seth Rollins in 2015.
According to a new report from Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, the reason that he has signed with AEW is due to him being unhappy with how his WWE run took place.
Sting reportedly wants a proper run to end his career for his fans, which he is hoping to provide. He has signed a multi-year full-time contract with AEW.
During his WWE career, Sting had three matches, with his debut taking place at WWE WrestleMania 31 where he was defeated by Triple H. His only victory came in a tag team match alongside John Cena, and he also lost against Rollins, in a match that led to him retiring from in-ring competition after he sustained an injury. Sting was also inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during his time with the company.
Sting has been confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite where he will sit down and talk with Tony Schiavone.
