Randy Orton Issues A Challenge For Major Match At WWE SummerSlam

A fired up Randy Orton kicked off Monday Night Raw this evening on the USA Network and, true to his word, “The Viper” made it crystal clear who – or rather what – he has in his sights.

It cannot be argued that Orton has been on fire in recent months, ever since resurrecting his “Legend Killer” persona and realigning himself with the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

After punt kicking Edge in the skull following the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at Backlash, Orton delivered the same murderous kick to both Christian and The Big Show; it’s unlikely we’ll see either again any time soon.

Orton addressed the WWE Universe tonight, spending an appropriate amount of time basking in his own accomplishments. He even claimed that all-time greats like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock can’t touch his longevity and list of accolades in the business.

His next target is something Randy Orton is very familiar with – the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre has been warned, as a challenge for a world title match at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view has now officially been made.