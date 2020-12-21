Randy Orton Lights The Fiend On Fire To Win First Ever ‘Firefly Inferno’ Match

In a moment likely to be replayed in WWE for many years to come, Randy Orton won the first ever Firefly Inferno match on Sunday night at WWE TLC by literally setting The Fiend on fire in the middle of a wrestling ring.

The road to this match has been incredibly bizarre, and began with Orton dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre just days before Survivor Series. In the month to follow, Bray Wyatt and a possessed Alexa Bliss would stalk the “Legend Killer”, who returned fire by setting Bray on fire in order to provoke his demonic alter ego. Thus the stipulation.

The rules of a Firefly Inferno are the same as the standard Inferno Match made popular by Kane throughout his iconic career. The winner is the first man who can set any part of his opponent’s body on fire.

The major difference here is that instead of a flaming rig surrounding the ring, trapping the performers inside, the Firefly Inferno saw the entire WWE ThunderDome rigged up with flamethrowers on just about every surface they could find. If nothing else, the incredibly unique bout was one of the more insane visuals in wrestling history.

Orton and The Fiend used numerous weapons including an axe handle, a pickaxe, and even a rocking chair that got lit ablaze like something out of a Tom & Jerry sketch brought to life.

In the end, it was The Fiend whose entire body caught fire before running into the ring to receive the world’s first flaming RKO from the 14-time world heavyweight champion. While that was technically enough for him to win the match, Orton took things one step further by dousing his opponent in a gallon of gasoline and lighting a match.