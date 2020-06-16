Randy Orton Punts Christian In The Skull, Ric Flair Punches Him In The Balls

Christian returned to Monday Night Raw tonight to confront Randy Orton, just 24 hours after “The Viper” punted his best friend Edge in the skull at WWE Backlash.

The history between these men goes far beyond their connection to Edge – although uniquely, they have both won tag team championship gold with the man. They have actually been wrestling each other since 2002 and have more than 100 recorded matches together on file, culminating in a summer-long program in 2011 over the World Heavyweight Championship.

Orton kicked off Raw this evening, as advertised, and accused Christian of being jealous of his friend’s spotlight at Backlash. “The Viper” also claimed that, much like Edge, his wrestling career was taken away from him when he had no say in the matter – offering him a one-night chance to face him in the main event, in an unsanctioned fight.

While many said the “match” was a bad idea, 16-time world champion “Nature Boy” Ric Flair actually made a rare appearance to try and talk Christian out of getting back into the ring.

When his plea fell on deaf ears, “Naitch” made one more attempt – this time in the ring – to convince the veteran tag team specialist to cancel his fight against Orton. And then, Ric Flair being Ric Flair, he punched him in the balls.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had apparently set up Christian, delivering a shocking low blow with a bit of a grin on his face. This opened the door for Randy Orton to step in, literally, knocking his lights out with a lethal-looking Punt Kick.