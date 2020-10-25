Randy Orton Reflects On His 2005 HIAC Match Against The Undertaker

WWE is uploading a brand new WWE Untold episode today, featuring the classic rivalry from 2005 between Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

The two men competed inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Armageddon in 2005 during their feud with The Undertaker winning the match in the end. This was an iconic moment of Randy Orton’s career though as a young upcoming talent who was out to prove himself.

Orton reflected on it, admitting it was one of the highlights of his career and while he lost that, he plans on leaving WWE Champion tonight. The Legend Killer will be challenging for the title tonight against Drew McIntyre.