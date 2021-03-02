Randy Orton Responds To Soulja Boy, Claims Bad Bunny Would Beat Him Up

In a very random Twitter exchange, Randy Orton and several other wrestling stars responded to the rapper, Soulja Boy claiming WWE is fake.

Soulja Boy tweeted out that the rapping world is faker than WWE, and it gained him plenty of enemies from the wrestling world.

RETRIBUTION’s T-Bar was the first to respond, asking him if the rap game takes years off your life and leaves you in debilitating pain, taking a shot at Soulja Boy not being relevant for 15 years.

Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago. https://t.co/iYIrSpN01t — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 2, 2021

Randy Orton then got involved, claiming that WWE Superstars are 100 times tougher than anyone he’s ever come across. He then added that Bad Bunny would “beat the f*** outta you” as he respects the world.

Ps @sanbenito would beat the fuck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha fucka https://t.co/zJPMmuqskr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

The wrestling world wasn’t done there though, as Gerald Brisco of all people then got involved in the debate. He called out the rapper to head to Florida and get in the ring with him, claiming he would even drive Soulja Boy to the hospital afterwards.