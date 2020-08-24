Randy Orton Reveals Dream WrestleMania Plans With John Cena

During a recent media call, Randy Orton revealed a dream WrestleMania idea he has that involves his old rival, John Cena.

The two men have competed countless times throughout their careers, but the Viper is hopeful he can have one more match with John Cena on the Grandest Stage Of Them All at some point.

“How cool would it be, for me, to wrestle Triple H, win the title a few more times, and then have a match with Cena to break the tie,” said Randy Orton on a media call. “I don’t if Ric would be the referee, I think he would be a special ringside commentator or in one of our corners. Could you imagine Cena as the heel, Flair in his corner, me as the babyface, both of us at 16 World Titles and main eventing WrestleMania in 3-5 years to see who breaks that tie? To me, that would be the ultimate way to eventually ride off into the sunset. I might be dreaming there, but since I’ve been thinking of it, it proves the number or World Titles means a lot to me. I would love to at least tie with Ric and John, but to come out 17-time World Champion, I don’t know if there’s anyone else that can do it. I feel like we’d be wasting an opportunity if we didn’t try to make a big soap opera for six months or a year about the story of those reigns” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Orton is currently at 13 World Titles, so he would need to win the title three more times before he could have this dream match.