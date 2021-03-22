Connect with us

Randy Orton Reveals His Five Dream Matches Against WWE Legends

Published

3 hours ago

on

Randy Orton

Randy Orton was the recent guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and he revealed five dream matches he’d have loved to have had.

WWE’s YouTube channel posted an exclusive clip where the Viper picked five legends he never wrestled that he wished he could have, where he chooses:


  • Steve Austin
  • Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
  • Don Muraco
  • Roddy Piper
  • Cowboy Bob Orton

“I’ve been very lucky to have wrestled damn near anyone I’ve wanted to be in the ring with from Hogan to Flair to Shawn to ‘Taker. I don’ want to be up your ass too much, but you’d be one of them, we never got to tango in the ring. Did a little bit with Jake ‘The Snake’ he’d be on that list. Let’s say, Don Muraco, Roddy Piper, and I’ve got to put my father on that list.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T to ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions.

Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete

Published

13 mins ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Fans may not have to wait very long to see Andrade’s return to the ring.

Most wrestlers leaving WWE are contractually bound by a non-compete clause that keeps them from appearing elsewhere, generally for the first 90 days after being released. However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Andrade is under no such restriction.


It was reported last night just moments after WWE Fastlane went off the air that Andrade had been granted his release, which he requested the week before while backstage at Monday Night Raw. He has not appeared on WWE television since October.

What that means legally is that Andrade could show up as soon as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, unless he quietly came to an agreement with WWE to take that option off the table.

ROH World Champion RUSH has been very vocal about reuniting with his former Los Ingobernables co-founder in Ring of Honor. The promotion is still batch recording content during long production bubbles. IMPACT Wrestling has already recorded most of their content through their Rebellion pay-per-view in April.

WWE Raw Preview (3/22): Rhea Ripley Debuts, WWE Fastlane Fallout Takes Place

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Rhea Ripley

Tonight’s WWE Raw will see all the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, as well as a major debut in the women’s division. It is set to be an important night for the red brand as the build towards WWE WrestleMania 37 will really heat up.

– WWE Fastlane Fallout


There will no doubt be fallout taking place from WWE Fastlane tonight, where we will see what is next for everyone who competed on the show.

– Rhea Ripley Debuts

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley will be making her long-awaited debut on WWE Raw tonight. It’s unclear if she will be wrestling or just cutting a promo, but The Nightmare will officially be a member of the roster from tonight.

– Bobby Lashley/Drew McIntyre Build

From the red brand, Bobby Lashley facing Drew McIntyre is the big match that is being built for WWE WrestleMania 37, and that build will certainly continue on this show.

– Riddle Needs A New Challenger

After dispatching Mustafa Ali once again at WWE Fastlane, Riddle now needs a new challenger for his United States Championship. But who will step up heading into WrestleMania?

– What’s Next For RETRIBUTION

Speaking of Ali, last night saw his RETRIBUTION faction implode. All of the group walked out on him, with T-Bar and Mace hitting him with High Justice. But with the leader seemingly kicked out, what is next for the rest of the members?

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 132: History of Women’s Wrestling-Part 1

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Happy Women’s History Month!  To celebrate, Dan is taking a walk through the history of women’s wrestling with a multi-episode feature.  In Part 1, it’s a look at Mildred Burke, Mae Young, and the Fabulous Moolah!  Listen here:

Play Episode 132


As always, feel free to subscribe to the show on your favorite podcast platform.  Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

