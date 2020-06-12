Randy Orton Reveals How Long He Plans To Keep Wrestling

During a recent media call to promote WWE Backlash, Randy Orton spoke about how long he plans on continuing to wrestle for.

The Viper is currently one of the veterans in WWE, having been doing it for 20 years at the highest level and when discussing the risks that WWE NXT Superstars take with their in-ring style, he spoke about wanting to wrestle for another decade.

The multi-time World Champion plans to compete until his 50th birthday and he believes that is possible due to his personal in-ring style.