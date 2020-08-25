Randy Orton & Ric Flair Segment Reportedly Cut For Time

The excellent segment between Randy Orton and Ric Flair from several weeks ago on WWE Raw was reportedly cut down for time constraints.
While the promos between both men were excellent on the day, finishing with the Legend Killer taking out his former manager with a Punt kick, it was reportedly a much longer segment originally.
According to a report from Fightful.com, this segment was cut down for time, with minutes worth of material not being used on the actual show.
We’re told that the emotional finish to WWE Raw last week went way longer than what we saw on TV. Fightful learned that Randy Orton’s promo was much more than what was actually broadcast, with multiple people in attendance saying there were “minutes” of material that didn’t end up getting used. When we spoke to others in WWE, we were told it was an edit simply to fit time and didn’t have anything to do with quality.