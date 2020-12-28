Randy Orton Shares His Respect For Brodie Lee: “I Was Always Very Proud Of Him”

Randy Orton took to Instagram to share a detailed post about Brodie Lee following his passing, discussing the respect he has for him.

The outpouring of love and respect from the wrestling world towards Brodie Lee has been non-stop since his he passed, and it really has highlighted what type of a person he was.

WWE legend, Randy Orton has now joined that list, sharing a lengthy post about his feelings towards Brodie, who he worked closely with during his time in the Wyatt Family.

Orton mentioned that he was proud of Brodie and revealed that their wives were very close as friends, adding that he was inspired by the fact Brodie took a leap of faith to leave WWE and back himself.