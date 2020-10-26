Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Batista Following WWE Hell In A Cell Victory

It hasn’t taken Randy Orton long to start throwing shots following his fourteenth World Title victory, with his latest Instagram post.

The Legend Killer was able to defeat Drew McIntyre at the third time of asking at WWE Hell In A Cell in the main event to earn the WWE Championship.

Orton then shared an image on Instagram of each member of Evolution and how many World Titles they have won, with the groups collective total now hitting 50. Both Orton and Triple H have 14 reigns each, with Ric Flair having 16 meanwhile Batista brings six to the table.

This led to Orton taking a short at his former stablemate, stating there were three legends…and an actor, clearly not valuing Batista’s contribution.