Randy Orton Takes Another Shot At Soulja Boy

It appears that Randy Orton isn’t finished with the rapper, Soulja Boy, as he took to social media to take another shot at him.

The Viper and Soulja Boy got into a war of words on social media last week after the rapper took a shot at the wrestling world, labeling it as fake.

This week’s WWE Raw saw a no disqualification match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, which saw both men battered and bruised by the end of it. Images of Sheamus and Drew were shared on social media and Orton quickly used them as proof that the industry isn’t fake.

He shared the pictures to Soula Boy and then asked which one of his baby mommas he needs to send a bill to for making him relevant again.