WWE
Randy Orton Takes Another Shot At Soulja Boy
It appears that Randy Orton isn’t finished with the rapper, Soulja Boy, as he took to social media to take another shot at him.
The Viper and Soulja Boy got into a war of words on social media last week after the rapper took a shot at the wrestling world, labeling it as fake.
This week’s WWE Raw saw a no disqualification match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, which saw both men battered and bruised by the end of it. Images of Sheamus and Drew were shared on social media and Orton quickly used them as proof that the industry isn’t fake.
He shared the pictures to Soula Boy and then asked which one of his baby mommas he needs to send a bill to for making him relevant again.
Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021
WWE
Kofi Kingston Says He Had Plans To Face Edge & Christian
Kofi Kingston has revealed he and Xavier Woods were making plans for a tag team match with Edge and Christian.
When Christian was a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble this year, a lot of dream matches were thrown about amongst fans for him, which included a tag team match against The New Day.
One fan tweeted towards Kofi, asking about the match possibly happening, and he admitted that he and Woods did have plans, but then Edge won the Royal Rumble match, and Christian…well you know.
Trust us, we (me and woods) had a plan, then @EdgeRatedR had to go and win the Rumble, and Christian… well, you know, lol 🤷🏾♀️
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) March 9, 2021
Of course, what Kofi was referring to was the fact that Christian has actually now signed with AEW, which was revealed at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, meaning a dream match with The New Day won’t be happening.
WWE
Stephanie McMahon On Which WWE NXT Superstar Has A Big Future
Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about a range of topics including which WWE NXT Superstar she believes has a big future.
The WWE Chief Brand Officer recently spoke with Ayesha Tabassum of Indian Express Indulge to promote International Women’s Day, and she spoke about how the company is pushing women’s wrestling, representing all different women along the way.
“WWE continues with the women’s evolution that started a long time ago but it became a part of the movement in 2015,” she said. “The hashtag #givedivasachance trended worldwide for three days calling for more character development, better storylines, longer matches and more athleticism and we rebranded the diva’s division as women’s division, we also unveiled new championships. Our women who were showcased in the main event at WrestleMania 35 – Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch – broke the entertainment revenue record at the MetLife stadium.
“The opportunities in NXT, SmackDown and RAW just shows how we have evolved – the ethnicities and body types – the representation of women of all types is being included.”
Stephanie then went on to discuss how WWE has women from all around the world as she picked one woman she believes has a big future.
“Of course, yes!,” Stephanie responded. “During pre-Covid days we were doing trials all over the world. We are always looking for the best – both men and women. Right now, we have women from 14 different countries and we are really proud about that. We have women from Australia, Canada, Chile, the UK, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales and China.
“We have Xia Li from China who has a Chinese dynasty-type storyline. She has a fascinating backstory too, her parents didn’t support her to come to the USA to be part of the WWE. We see big things for her in the future. From India we have Kavita Devi, but we are certainly looking for more talent from the country. We will continue to grow the roster with a particular focus on women.”
Stephanie also spoke abut her biggest challenge so far, admitting that WrestleMania 34 provided that for her as she had to train heavily to get prepared.
WWE
MVP Credits Paul Heyman For Seeing The Vision Of Him & Bobby Lashley
The pairing of MVP and Bobby Lashley has been a very successful one, and The Hurt Business leader has credited Paul Heyman for that.
Lashley has enjoyed a very successful year since pairing with MVP, dominating as United States Champion for the majority of it, and he currently finds himself as the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.
When speaking with Denver Post, MVP credited Paul Heyman for seeing the vision of the two of them together during his run as Raw Executive Director.
“I know how hard Bobby’s worked,” he said. “So for the journey that we took together and for me to see him on this journey … was just such an intense joy on so many levels for so many reasons.”
“Fortunately Paul Heyman, who was in charge at the time creatively, he saw Bobby’s vision and he put us together and gave us an opportunity. We’re not at the upper echelon; we just broke through the proverbial glass ceiling. Now we’re moving into that upper stratosphere, but I think that judging what I see back on social media and people that I meet out and about … I believe The Hurt Business could be huge in the (wrestling) business. We’ve only been together a year, so we’ve only scratched the surface.”
Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship this week on WWE Raw, defeating The Miz.
Kofi Kingston Says He Had Plans To Face Edge & Christian
Randy Orton Takes Another Shot At Soulja Boy
Stephanie McMahon On Which WWE NXT Superstar Has A Big Future
MVP Credits Paul Heyman For Seeing The Vision Of Him & Bobby Lashley
Big Cass Speaks About Returning To Wrestling & Attending Rehab
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
-
Results16 hours ago
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
-
AEW1 day ago
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
-
AEW1 day ago
BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To Break His World Title Record
-
AEW1 day ago
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
-
AEW1 day ago
Jon Moxley Comments On The Final AEW Revolution Ring Explosion
-
AEW2 days ago
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match