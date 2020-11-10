Randy Orton To Defend WWE Championship Next Week On Monday Night Raw

WWE has officially announced that Randy Orton will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The “Legend Killer” was understandably irate upon hearing the news, as just six days later Orton will step into the ring for a massive clash of champions, battling Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series.

Of course, if McIntyre wins the bout and reclaims the world title ahead of Survivor Series, he’ll be the one to face the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief”.

Orton and McIntyre squared off on opposite sides of a six-man tag team match this evening on Raw. The champion left his partners, The Miz and John Morrison, to fend for themselves, largely refusing to engage with his summer-long rival in any way, shape or form.

Tonight’s show ended with McIntyre destroying Morrison with a Claymore Kick after Orton refused to tag himself into the match.