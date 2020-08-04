Randy Orton To Face Kevin Owens & Asuka vs. Bayley Set For 8/10 WWE Raw

WWE has wasted no time in announcing several major matches for WWE Raw next week which will see Randy Orton in action on the show.

The Viper will be going one on one against Kevin Owens as he looks to keep building momentum towards his WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

As well as that there will be female action on the show as Asuka will compete against Bayley which will have high stakes as if Asuka wins, she will earn a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match against Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam.