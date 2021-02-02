Randy Orton Wants To Fight Kariron Kross: “Get Yo Ass Up Here”

It appears that Randy Orton has got one eye on Karrion Kross right now, making it clear on social media he wants to fight him.

The Viper responded to a tweet from the former WWE NXT Champion, telling him to “get his ass up here,” adding that he wants to fight him, make some money, and then have a beer with him.

Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm https://t.co/dC7zI2gjLf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

In another tweet, Orton targetted Steve Austin, complaining to the WWE Hall Of Famer that he’s not been on his Broken Skull Sessions show yet.