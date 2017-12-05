Randy Orton’s Partner For Clash Of Champions Revealed, Rusev & English Have More Reason To Celebrate (Video)

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

We reported earlier tonight that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn would be teaming up at Clash of Champions against Randy Orton & a partner of his choosing.

During the main event tonight between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, we saw Kevin Owens attacking Randy Orton after the match. Just when all was said and done, the music for The King Of Strong Style The Artist, Shinsuke Nakamura hit, and Nakamura booked it to the ring to take out the team of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

Afterwards, Orton and Nakamura shook hands and it was heavily insinuated that the two men would be teaming up to take on Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at the upcoming Pay Per View.

Rusev & Aiden English Have More To Celebrate After Their Match On Smackdown LIVE Fallout

After their surprise victory tonight over The New Day, per WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Aiden English & Rusev will now be added to the Tag Team Championship Match At Clash of Champions to make it a fatal 4-way match. The match will now feature WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos facing off against The New Day, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, and Aiden English & Rusev.

You can see the reaction of English & Rusev below, which was posted on WWE’s YouTube page and and is hysterical and worth a watch.