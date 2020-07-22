Randy Orton’s Top 10 Greatest Rivalries, Dolph Ziggler & Rey Mysterio Battle At SummerSlam (Videos)

Randy Orton’s Top 10 Greatest Rivalries

WWE has uploaded a new Top 10 list running down Randy Orton’s greatest rivalries – just in case you really wanted to see the unsettling footage of “The Viper” wrenching away at Jeff Hardy’s gauged ears again today. Rounding out the Top 3 are of course the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge, the “King of Kings” Triple H, and 16-time world champion John Cena.

Mysterio vs Ziggler, SummerSlam ’09

WWE has begun releasing complete classic SummerSlam matches in anticipation for this year’s pay-per-view. The latest in that list is the Intercontinental Championship bout between Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler from back in 2009.