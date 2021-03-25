Ranjin Singh Comments On The Great Khali’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

It was confirmed this week that The Great Khali is heading into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and Ranjin Singh has commented on the news.

Ranjin worked alongside The Great Khali for the majority of his career, working as his translator and manager, and he put over the future WWE Hall Of Famer on social media. Ranjin stated that he’s a giant with a gentle heart, congratulating him on the news.

The Great Khali says it is time for him to take his place in the @WWE Hall of Fame. A giant with a ferocious chop and a gentle heart, I was beyond honored to deliver the news to my friend and my brother. Congratulations to everyone in the class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nm2vDJXDLN — Ranjin Singh (@WWERanjinSingh) March 25, 2021

The WWE Hall Of Fame will take place on April 6, and will see both the 2020 and 2021 classes inducted on the same evening. So far announced for the Class Of 2021 is:

The Great Khali

Eric Bischoff

Molly Holly

Kane

Meanwhile, the Class Of 2020 is compromised of:

JBL

Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger

The British Bulldog

The Bella Twins

nWo

Batista was originally slated to be part of this class, however, due to a prior commitment he’s unable to make the event this year, and his induction will take place at a later date.