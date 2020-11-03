Raquel Gonzalez Discusses Which Wrestlers Inspire Her

WWE NXT’s Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with TV Insider where she revealed which wrestlers inspire her in-ring style.

Gonzalez takes an influence from all manner of wrestlers, from dominant big men to smaller, more technical wrestlers.

“I studied Stan Hansen for so long because of his wild aggression and grittiness. That’s something I try to portray because I am a big, strong powerhouse. I’m also gritty. I also watched a lot of Madusa. I just loved the way she moved in the ring. Her athletic ability, her creativeness, her skillset. It was different stuff she did for women’s wrestling. I take a little from Eddie [Guerrero] with his style and attitude. Then I watch The Undertaker and Kane and their stature and how they carry themselves as the big men on the roster.”

Gonzalez has been impressive since debuting on the black and gold brand, working alongside Dakota Kai as her muscle. She competed in singles action against Rhea Ripley at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in what was an excellent, physical encounter.