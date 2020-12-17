Raquel Gonzalez Says Halloween Havoc Match Put Her On The Map

Raquel Gonzalez has experienced a breakout year in WWE as part of NXT. If WarGames was any indication, she won’t be stopping anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman, Gonzalez said she feels the Halloween Havoc match against frenemy Rhea Ripley helped put her on the map, thus kick starting her recent string of success.

“It opened a lot of people’s eyes. It opened their eyes to something I already knew, which is that I belong in the ring with the best. Rhea Ripley is one of the best. Io Shirai is one of the best. Both of them have competed on big stages on Raw and WrestleMania. That Halloween Havoc match put me on the map and showed that I can handle my own and Raquel González is not just ‘Big Mommy Cool’ González is here to make a statement. And that statement is that I can be your next NXT women’s champ. I could be your next Raw or SmackDown women’s champ.”

Gonzlez then heard positive feedback from trainers, coworkers, and legends alike.

“They talked about my lariat, my strength and big moves. That really hit home for me because being here at the Performance Center for four years. Putting in the man hours day in and day out. The lariat was my finish beforehand, so to know people were recognizing that is something I do and something I do very well made me feel good about Halloween Havoc.”

