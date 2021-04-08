Raquel Gonzalez Upsets Io Shirai To Win NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai has finally been defeated.

Raquel Gonzalez pulled off the biggest upset and the biggest win of her career simultaneously tonight at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, defeating Io Shirai to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Shirai won the title from Charlotte Flair at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a triple threat match also involving Rhea Ripley. She went on to hold the belt for 304 days, with successful defenses over Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

This marks Shirai’s first straight up loss in a one-on-one match since her program with Shayna Baszler in 2019.

Gonzalez has come a long way since her first appearance in the original Mae Young Classic tournament, where she lost to Nicole Savoy in less than five minutes.

Gonzalez and Dakota Kai won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Women’s Tag Team Classic earlier this year, but were screwed out of a title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. This led to the creation of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The titles were awarded to the duo, but they were quickly defeated by Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.