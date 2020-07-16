Raven Claims There’s Talk Of Billy Corgan Shutting Down NWA

Speculation about the future of the NWA has now begun after wrestling legend, Raven claimed there is talk of Billy Corgan shutting it down.

Raven was recently speaking with Hannibal TV where he claimed there has been talks of NWA shutting down due to Billy becoming disillusioned.

“I think Billy is shutting [NWA] down, from what I hear,” Raven said. “So yeah, and the thing is, Billy really does the booking. Billy does all the booking, at least he did with the Resistance Pro [Wrestling]. He liked me there to have my wrestling mind so I can say yay or nay to ideas, you know, like if they make sense or they don’t. But ultimately, he was the final say on everything. As he should have been.” “I don’t know, I heard through the grapevine that Billy is not opening it back up and he’s disillusioned,” he added. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

The reason for the disillusioned feeling is down to David Lagana resigning from the company in June after allegations were made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

It is worth noting that this is by no means confirmation that NWA will be shutting down, and is purely speculation based upon Raven’s comments.