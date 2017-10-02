– As previously noted, WWE announced last week that Michael Cole will miss Monday’s RAW to attend his son’s wedding and will be replaced by Tom Phillips. This marks the second time in 20 years that Cole will miss a WWE television broadcast.

WWE Raw Superstar Elias took to Twitter and noted that tonight’s song will be dedicated to Michael Cole, check out the announcement below:

– Check out the following video featuring WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna making his original WWE debut against Bill Jordan on October 31st, 1992.