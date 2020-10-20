While last week was the ‘Season Premiere’ of this Raw Rambling feature, this week it was time for WWE Raw to get the red carpet treatment. Right off the bat, we had a new video package and a new theme song, which is a downgrade in my opinion.

Last week was an enjoyable show overall so the pressure was on here for the red brand to have some consistency. With new stars, potentially fresh matches and the fact this was the go-home edition of the show ahead of Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell, expectations were high. However, the show wasn’t quite as strong this time around, but let’s jump into the episode and take a look at the highs and lows.

Poor Pushes For Hyped Talent

After a complete no-show from RETRIBUTION last week, there was some expectation that the group would make an impact this time around. They wasted no time at all in doing so, surrounding The Fiend and teasing a beatdown, in what was quite a confusing and odd start to the show which seemed to be done just to showcase that The Fiend was now on the roster.

However, WWE went ahead and gave us RETRIBUTION vs The Hurt Business, which does feel like it could’ve been saved for a PPV. The match itself was fine, although nothing extraordinary, yet WWE decided to have RETRIBUTION lose, with T-Bar tapping out to Bobby Lashley.

In their first outing as a group, this new dominant force in WWE were made to look like chumps. Perhaps WWE could have salvaged the segment by having them beatdown the group afterwards I was thinking, but nope, WWE had The Fiend singlehandedly destroy them.

No wonder the group started to stay away from WWE SmackDown, they knew that The Fiend was too much to handle. Obviously, it’s understandable WWE wants to make The Fiend look strong, but did he need to take out the entire faction all on his own?

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1318351900794814464?s=20

However, RETRIBUTION wasn’t the only big names who suffered on WWE Raw this week. Keith Lee and Braun Strowman were also dealt a very bad hand by creative. The company hyped up these two monsters colliding a lot, but they were barely given any time to work and the match itself was slow and forgettable.

The fact it featured a low blow finish as Braun then beat Keith Lee with a …big boot was the real nail in the coffin. The Limitless One was going toe to toe with Drew McIntyre and defeated Randy Orton comfortably not so long ago, and now he is losing to a big boot.

Obviously, there is more to come from this monster feud, but WWE should let them stick to what they’re good at, which is hitting big power moves and tearing things apart, not cheap tricks and low blows, it gives fans no reason to care. Remember when AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had their highly anticipated feud and they spent all the time doing low blows…get ready for round two.

Breaking Of The Draft Rules

So, who had night one in the pool for WWE failing to stick to its WWE Draft split? Everyone knew it wouldn’t take long for someone from WWE SmackDown to seep onto the red brand, but having it happen on the ‘Season Premiere’ is a new low, even for WWE’s standards.

Firstly, we had the women’s tag team match. There’s a lot to unpack here so bear with me on this one. Obviously, the first glaring issue is just how thin on the ground this division is, but the fact WWE has all of these random, makeshift teams make no sense and gives zero reasons for audiences to invest.

Mandy Rose was split from Sonya Deville and started getting some momentum as a singles star…only to be in a random team with Dana Brooke. Peyton Royce was pulled from Billie Kay (a genuine tag team) to now be in a random partnership with Lacey Evans?

https://twitter.com/WWEUniverse/status/1318361605231513600?s=20

With the Tag Team Champions themselves basically being singles talent thrown together, there is no reason to give a damn about this division, which is a real shame. But back to the original point, The Riott Squad appeared! They’re a genuine tag team, but they’re also WWE SmackDown wrestlers, so why were they here?

Commentary tried to play it up as their ‘last chance on Raw’ but it was a throwaway line. They didn’t win the match, nor did they take the pinfall, so they were there to make up the numbers which made zero sense. But they weren’t the only WWE SmackDown talent to appear, because we had Otis pop up.

For some reason, the horrendously poor storyline between Miz and Morrison and Heavy Machinery appears to have seeped onto the red brand and is now continuing. Tucker promised to find a tag team partner to face them and he brought out… El Gran Gordo, which was Otis in a Lucha mask.

Another WWE SmackDown wrestler appearing just makes the entire brand split pointless, right from the start. Why make the WWE Draft such a big deal, only to go against it the next week. Give fans a reason to tune into each show on their own, don’t fill each one with random appearances from the other roster.

Also, this storyline in general just isn’t working. Otis is a funny guy and he has a lot of charisma, but segments like this don’t make him seem like a World Champion. Can you honestly say that he should cash in his Money in the Bank and beat either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre?

It was a gamble putting the briefcase onto him, and so far, it isn’t paying off. Sadly, this is also hurting Miz and Morrison. As I mentioned last week (which you can read HERE), the duo are very talented, but this forced comedy is draining and not funny in the slightest. They’re in a desperate need of a new storyline and a shift in mentality, sooner than later.

Some Positives

Don’t let what I’ve said so far fool you though, it wasn’t a three-hour car crash of a show. There were positives throughout the show. Firstly, AJ Styles’ pairing with Jordan Omogbehin is very exciting to see and has a lot of potential to be very fun.

The visual of them together is exciting enough on its own, and it should allow AJ to really embrace his arrogant heel character as he has the muscle on the outside to terrify everyone. Even though it was a repeat of a WWE SmackDown feud, AJ and Matt Riddle also had a really fun match which was great to see.

The Firefly Fun House debuted on the red brand and was a lot of fun, as always. It was great to see Alexa Bliss pop up and her inclusion in Bray Wyatt’s world continues to be a great decision.

Elias had an actual concert, like with a full band and lighting without being interrupted. This was a very fun segment and while it ran a little long, it was great to push this side of Elias heavily, with the Jeff Hardy involvement being predictable but still enjoyable. Sadly, this is another old WWE SmackDown storyline that is being told, which is a theme for the good elements of the show in fairness.

That’s because Sheamus and Kofi Kingston, which was my highlight of the night is also an old blue brand story, from as recently as last Friday! However, the two men had an exceptional singles match with Sheamus’s physical approach working nicely against Kofi’s highflying ability.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1318369043993288705?s=20

Sheamus simply doesn’t get enough credit for how devastating he is in the ring. His moves always have great impact and his selling is superb, which is why whenever he’s given time he can put together a great match.

Overall, it was a really mixed bag this week. Things flowed nicely and there were moments that went together great. The in-ring action was good for the most part and the show didn’t feel like it dragged on. However, for every good moment, there seemed to be a bad one to balance it out, which stopped the show being truly entertaining.

There is still confusing booking, with The Hurt Business being babyfaces against RETRIBUTION, but then heels when beating down Titus. Or, Lana putting in a solid effort against Asuka only to be put through a table by Nia Jax…again.

WWE doesn’t seem to want to create genuine new stars, as Braun and Keith’s match showcased, and while it wasn’t a bad episode it certainly wasn’t a must-watch show. As far as a ‘Season Premiere,’ I’m not sure this would compel too many fresh faces to want to return for more.