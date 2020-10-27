Raw Rambling (10/26): RETRIBUTION Struggles, Survivor Series Qualifiers & Announce Table Breaking

It’s Raw Rambling time once again as our latest feature series continues! WWE Raw was a real mixed bag this week, which tends to be the case with such a long weekly show, with WWE often failing to make all three hours entertaining.

Coming off the back of a very impressive WWE Hell In A Cell PPV though, there was plenty of excitement in the air amongst the WWE Universe. However, right off the bat, it is fair to say WWE didn’t quite capitalize on that, with a night of strange booking decisions that made some talent look like stars, while others felt like chumps.

But enough waffling on, let’s jump in and get involved in the show and breakdown what worked, what didn’t and how the red brand can be improved on the whole.

Survivor Series Qualifiers

A big part of WWE Raw this week was kickstarting the build towards WWE Survivor Series. There were three qualifying matches for the men’s team and this brought some of the most enjoyable parts of the show. AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy had a very fun match for starts, and while this was very repetitive as we have seen this a lot on WWE SmackDown lately, they still delivered a fun exchange.

The two men know each other well and that much was clear with a very fun match that went back and forth and saw some great work between them. Plus, AJ’s partnership with Jordan Omobehlin continues to impress. It’s a pairing that nobody had ever thought about prior to it happening, but so far, so good.

Next up was Keith Lee facing Elias which was better than expected. Elias has been impressive since returning and he was able to try and chip down the bigger opponent nicely throughout. In the end, a distraction from Jeff Hardy allowed Lee to win which doesn’t exactly make the Limitless One feel like a dominant star, but it does keep that storyline going.

However, the best match of the night came when Sheamus battled Matt Riddle. Wow. These two men beat the tar out of each other here, didn’t they? This one was full of stiff strikes and hard-hitting action and it made for a very believable and exciting match.

Sheamus has been fantastic in recent weeks and he deserves a lot more credit than comes his way and I will continue to heap praise on him during these articles as long as he performs at this standard. On the flip side, there is a little worry about Riddle and his future.

He’s been impressive in his performances, but two losses already on WWE Raw doesn’t exactly scream major star that everyone should care about, does it?

On a side note, there is something very ironic about the WWE Raw team so far being full of three men who weren’t even on the brand a few weeks ago. So much for caring about brand loyalty.

Then onto the women’s side of things, which was, to put it kindly, a mess. Why do the women not have qualifying matches when the men do? Why were four women picked and another four had to fight for it? Why does WWE continue to put Lana through the announce table, outside of testing how many of these Samoan Drops her spinal cord can withstand?

There’s lots of questions and not many answers. Having Adam Pearce and Pat Buck make the announcement only rammed home how pointless the WWE Survivor Series concept is right now as well. With no GM’s, and a real lack of incentive for the wrestlers to want to win at the upcoming PPV, the next few weeks could be rough in terms of storylines and trying to find a reason to invest in all this.

Poor Booking Decisions

While the Survivor Series build doesn’t really give fans a reason to care, that is just the outdated concept and there’s little to be done with that unless WWE changes things. However, when it comes to booking its talents, WWE could easily give fans a reason to care if they took more time in developing talent.

This is something that WWE Raw is particularly bad at, and with three hours to fill, this is one of the big reasons the show is such a drag to watch. I’ve already mentioned Lana being put through the announce table, and I feel like I’ve touched on this each week so far.

However, it really is the most baffling situation. Why should fans care about Lana or treat her seriously when every week she is made to look like a joke? Come on WWE, do better.

Next, let’s take a look at The Miz and John Morrison. These are another two wrestlers I have mentioned in the past if you’re keeping up with this series, and again this week they were back focusing on the lame comedy, making jokes at Drew McIntyre’s expense.

But wasn’t it The Miz who wanted the Money in the Bank briefcase because Otis wasn’t taking it seriously enough? The regression of The Miz over the past year has been a massive shame, and a lot of that feels like it’s down to the pairing with Morrison.

They rely on these jokes and their chemistry to get them through, but why? They were both beaten down several times on the show by McIntyre and I know Money In The Bank holders often have a history of being beaten lots before cashing in (classic, backwards WWE booking), but this was night one of his reign.

Could WWE have not found a way to make The Miz feel like a threat or a viable WWE Champion quality talent? Apparently not.

Finally, we have RETRIBUTION. What a disaster this situation has been from start to finish. Just imagine if WWE had built this group to be dominant and undefeated, the eight-man elimination tag team match could have been a massive part of WWE Survivor Series, yet here we are.

The group has lost three big matches in a row, with all four men being eliminated in this match, while Reckoning had a strange moment of pretending to have a fit inside the ring, which is the only thing she’s offered so far. No amount of passionate promos after the fact from Mustafa Ali is going to save this group.

I genuinely believe they’re a lost cause at this point, which is a huge shame considering the talent involved, but after the way they’ve been booked, why should anybody care about them?

Top Quality Storytelling

It wasn’t all poor story development and character work though, as The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were on hand to save the day. Right now, The Fiend feels more interesting than he ever has, and that is purely down to the addition of Bliss and the chemistry they have.

Their Firefly Fun House segment was brilliant, with the play on Alice In Wonderland as Bray and Alexa moved from being fun and kind to dark and menacing. The subtle teases about Randy Orton and him burning the house down were great, and I love how WWE calls back to things when The Fiend is involved.

A Moment Of Bliss was also a great segment and it saw the show close in a really exciting manner. Alexa Bliss calmly teasing Orton was fun and the tease of The Fiend looking over Orton’s shoulder was excellent. Him opting to battle the lesser of two evils in McIntyre was strong story work and having them feud with The Fiend’s menacing spirit in the background is going to be very interesting.

Overall, it was an interesting show which was neither poor nor good. It felt very average, which has sadly become the norm for WWE’s flagship brand lately. There was some great in-ring work and certain storylines were developed nicely.

However, there was also some shocking decisions and the fact we now have several weeks of cross-branded storylines rather than champions having contenders to face isn’t going to be anywhere near as interesting. Give us some tag team development and find New Day some actual rivals, build someone up to be a genuine threat to Asuka and please, stop putting Lana through tables.