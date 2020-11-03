It’s Raw Rambling time once again, and there really is plenty to pick at this week. WWE brought a complete mixed bag to the table last night with a show that had some really fun and exciting moments, but it also had other bits that left fans scratching their heads.

With WWE Hell In A Cell now firmly in the past, this week was all about moving forwards, setting up new storylines and continuing the build towards WWE Survivor Series. This is always a tricky time to navigate watching WWE because it’s tough to make Raw vs. SmackDown storylines exciting, and that is clear when watching this show.

As always, I will try to give a balanced view, looking at the negatives and positives of the full three-hour show, so without further ado, let’s get into things!

Challengers From All Corners

Right from the start, WWE Raw kicked off with a really fun segment, which was a big positive. Randy Orton’s promo was nothing special, but WWE did a great job of establisghing the fact he has three major threats in Drew McIntyre, The Fiend and The Miz.

It’s exactly what WWE needs to be doing, as it will help making Orton’s title reign very interesting, with Miz’s attempted cash-in being a fun tease. It’s good to see Miz being more serious, as the comedy schitck is something I’ve mentioned in previous weeks is one that isn’t working for him.

However, also having McIntyre not wanting anyone else to beat Orton before him adds another layer to the story, which makes this compelling to watch. Bray Wyatt wasn’t directly involved here and was only teased, but the Firefly Fun House segment later in the night with Alexa Bliss was another great one that teased his desire for revenge against Orton.

Having all of this going on allows for stories to interlink and weave in and out of each other which is something that everyone should want to happen because it allows for a much more enjoyable product as it can be stretched over the course of three hours.

Impressive In-Ring Action

It wasn’t just the opening segment and the work of the main event scene that worked on this show. Once again, WWE Raw brought a couple of really fun matches to the table. The Hurt Businesses Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had a really great match with The New Day.

This is what New Day has needed, a totally fresh rivalry that they can really sink their teeth into. The promos beforehand were fun and showed great chemistry with MVP doing plenty of trash-talking, while the match itself had a lot of back and forth action with plenty of near falls and great teamwork from both sides.

While WWE Raw’s tag team division is pretty much dead on the ground right now, if the company can make this particular storyline exciting then there could be some fun moments to peak the interest in the division once again.

The other match that really caught the eye was the triple threat between Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus. Right from the start it was obvious Strowman was winning in order to get a place at WWE Survivor Series, but it’s how they got to that destination that mattered.

It was a complete slugfest between three hard-hitting wrestlers who all just wanted to prove who could hit the hardest. It wasn’t a technical masterpiece, but who cares? Sometimes a big fight like this is all you need with the barricade being destroyed, Keith Lee almost breaking his neck on a very scary dive to the outside, and Sheamus once again being the real hidden gem of the show.

Speaking of Sheamus, the little tease and story work backstage showcasing his history with Drew McIntyre was really well done. A storyline between those two should write itself and with the great work Sheamus is doing right now, pulling the trigger on that sooner than later would be good.

However, I can’t mention the triple threat match without touching on the promo segment that came beforehand. It’s hard to put into words quite how bad that was. AJ Styles and his Survivor Series teammates arguing about who will be the captain like a set of school children just isn’t interesting to watch.

The dialogue in this segment was absolutely awful and whoever wrote those promos really needs to take a long hard look at themselves, because it was horrendous.

What Didn’t Work

Aside from the previously mentioned promo, there were plenty of elements that just didn’t connect with WWE Raw this week. The 24/7 Championship segment just fell flat to me, and I would much rather Bobby Lashley was having competitive matches as he has been doing, rather than squashing R-Truth.

Whatever WWE is doing with Raw’s women’s division right now is not working, at all. The tag team championship match was sloppy, and Lana’s involvement was something that continues to just hurt my head. Later in the night she was totally squashed by Nia Jax in a very dominant match, and of course, she was put through the announce table.

I am as bored writing about that happening as I am watching it take place. It makes no sense, it doesn’t get any heat on Nia anymore and it just makes Lana look pathetic. Not having Asuka appear just goes to show how there is no genuine challenge for her on this show, which is making her title reign very bland.

Also, why are Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans seemingly becoming a team? What would possess WWE to split up The IIconics to then create this random pairing that has zero chemistry? These are the kinds of simple decisions the company keeps getting very wrong.

WWE tried to make RETRIBUTION seem relevant this week, but attacking Ricochet and Tucker isn’t going to achieve that, especially following the nothing match that they had.

I genuinely thought Tucker was Wesley Blake when the match began, and he just had zero-star presence about him at all here.

He looked like a jobber and he was treated like one, with Ricochet beating him in what felt like seconds. It was only over a week ago that Tucker cost Otis the Money In The Bank, and now, he means absolutely nothing? It’s a serious fall from grace and is the type of booking WWE really needs to avoid as it just hurts the overall quality of the show.

Overall, what is very clear about WWE Raw each week is that three hours is simply too much for WWE. While it really shouldn’t be considering the vast and talented roster that it has, the company just cannot seem to create three hours of engaging content that keeps audiences engaged.

The show’s tone goes up and down and right now there is a real lack of engaging storylines throughout the night to keep people hooked. The bits that are working, such as the WWE Championship picture, are working really nicely, but then there’s the 24/7 Championship segment or several squash matches taking place on one show.

It does make you wonder why WWE decided to get rid of Raw Underground, as at least that was an engaging and unique way of filling time. But this week’s episode was once again, very average. If you watch this on record and can skip certain moments then it could be a fun watch, but sitting through a live three-hour episode of the red brand is hard work at the moment.