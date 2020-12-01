Raw Rambling (11/30): #1 Contender’s Match, The Viper Smells A Weakness & Lana Triumphs

Last week saw a quick break from the Raw Rambling article as I was off live coverage, but we are back in full force this week and it was a strong episode to return too! From start to finish, the red brand did a good job of creating meaningful segments and matches that developed characters and drove stories forwards.

As ever, it wasn’t perfect, but that is to be expected with a three-hour episode of WWE Raw. But’s let’s jump into the episode and take a look at what worked, and what didn’t.

Building The Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank concept has had quite a poor year overall. Asuka just being given the title from winning and then the mess that was Otis’ run with the briefcase has certainly dampened things for the concept. But The Miz holding the briefcase has potential, and this week did a great job of building that.

There were multiple segments throughout the night that focused on the briefcase, and that was great. The Miz TV segment had a purpose, it pushed the briefcase and Miz’s desire to cash it in, but knowing he can’t take out Drew on his own also makes the champion look great.

Meanwhile, it also pushed the connection that Sheamus and Drew have, with this slow-burning storyline being a lot of fun to see.

But it was the main event segment that really worked well. Once again, Sheamus and Drew’s friendship was crucial, as it should be as WWE is clearly planting seeds for something here. But having AJ Styles legitimately try to help Miz cash-in just made perfect sense.

He knows Miz is easier to beat than Drew, and on paper, that was something that everyone understood and could connect with. The tease of the cash-in continues to be well booked, with that eventual moment sure to have a big pay-off.

Good In-Ring Action

The show had some really nice in-ring action throughout which was great. A three-hour episode should always have some good matches and this show certainly did. Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander put together a really hard-hitting singles match where they crammed a lot into the time they were given.

Meanwhile, Slapjack had his best outing to date against Ricochet in a good match. Even though there was plenty of outside interference, it was nicely put together with a good combination of strikes and highflying moves which made for a fun battle.

Even the Symphony of Destruction match was enjoyable. Sure, it was ridiculous and the 24/7 Championship involvement was really dumb, but it made sense with the storyline Elias and Jeff have been telling. The Swanton Bomb that led to Hardy smashing his head on the steel stairs looked really rough though, and I hope Jeff is doing okay from that one.

But the best match of the night was certainly the number one contender’s triple threat. Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles sharing a ring was always going to lead to something great and this didn’t disappoint at all. It was hard-hitting, it had great counters, smart moments where the wrestlers all connected which was well done. It wasn’t clear who was going to win and everybody had moments of seeming like it was there time, which was what made it such an enjoyable encounter.

Several Divisions Are Lacking

The glaring issue that came from the show was just how week WWE Raw’s women’s division is right now. WWE is doing a nice job building up Lana, and that’s great to see, as she scored another ‘lucky’ win against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

However, the match was sloppy and had some poor moments, especially when Nia just charged herself out of the ring. But even though Asuka and Lana teaming is fun, where is the challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship? Why are there no actual teams pushing against the Women’s Tag Team Champions from ALL BRANDS?

The division is a mess right now, and it really needs some serious creative input. WWE could have built Reckoning as a threat, as everyone knows Mia Yim is a terrific wrestler. Yet, she was comfortably defeated in her debut match by Dana Brooke. While it’s good that Brooke is being built, surely Reckoning didn’t need to lose her debut?

However, that wasn’t the only negative. While Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander had a nice match, there is a clear issue with this storyline continuing. New Day has defended their titles against the Hurt Business successfully multiple times now, so why should this one continue?

In theory, it makes no sense for the Hurt Business to still be in title contention, and this opens up a big issue with WWE Raw, which is the lack of a tag team division. Who are the actual tag teams within this division? There’s a big problem here that needs addressing, and the sooner the better.

However, overall this wasn’t a bad episode at all. Sure, there were some moments that dragged on a little long, but the show felt like it had a purpose. There was a nice mix of wrestling and promo segments and interviews, and many characters were pushed forwards, especially in the men’s singles division.

Hopefully, WWE can begin to put some attention into other areas as well, especially as the Road To WrestleMania looms around the corner.