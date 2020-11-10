Raw Rambling (11/9): WWE Championship Tension, Survivor Series Teamwork, & 24/7 Title Madness

Right now is an interesting period for WWE Raw, with the brand having to navigate building towards WWE Survivor Series, while also developing actual storylines

Goofy Comedy

If you like your wrestling as ridiculous as possible with over the top comedy, then this episode of WWE Raw was probably right up your street, because it was full of it. There was the work with the men’s Survivor Series team throughout the show, with backstage segments and the ‘team meeting’ which AJ Styles delivered.

There were moments that were actually funny in this, and Riddle did get the chance to develop and showcase himself a lot on the show, which is good. However, it was certainly over the top and quite goofy and that is understandably not for everyone. Seeing Riddle give his teammates nicknames isn’t exactly riveting television.

The show also had probably the worst 24/7 Championship segment that there has ever been. A 7-man match that saw a roll-up victory within the first minute took place (yes, really, the other wrestlers were portrayed as being that stupid that they wouldn’t break up the pinfall attempt), and then madness descended.

The title seemed to change hands every second, with R-Truth obviously ending up with the belt. While someone (I have no idea who), might have found this entertaining, it ultimately just made seven wrestlers all look like complete idiots.

How many times exactly did the #247Championship just change hands? At least … 4? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nKeSqmJ6bv — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020

The 24/7 Championship just seems to have lost its way in the past few weeks. The creative element has totally gone from this title which is something it did have at the very start, with Truth and Drake Maverick, and it’s time WWE hits the restart button on this.

WWE Championship Scene Heats Up

On a more positive note, once again the WWE Championship scene was well handled on this show. This week, Randy Orton was presented as a champion with panic, someone who is just starting to lose his edge and that is a very exciting prospect.

He was aggressive towards Adam Pearce when it was revealed he will defend his title next week, and he was very hesitant to work alongside Miz and Morrison, which was smart booking. Everything Orton does has a clear purpose and that makes him intriguing to watch.

The Legend will see his way out of this one. #WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/zcLGL1Cpnc — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 10, 2020

His decision to refuse to tag in during the main event was another great layer to add to his character and overall, WWE is just hitting it out of the park with this. It’s a shame The Fiend wasn’t involved in the show at all because he’s been a key part of the story, but elsewhere it has been done well with Drew being kept as a key star in WWE.

Opportunities To Shine

For possibly the first week since the group were officially made roster members, WWE actually did a good job with RETRIBUTION this week. The backstage promo was well done and Mustafa Ali was made to feel like a star, while his match with Ricochet was easily the highlight of the entire show.

WWE allowed them to go out and have the type of match everyone knows they are capable of. Ali and Ricochet are two insanely talented individuals and letting them compete with a good amount of time is never going to be a bad thing. RETRIBUTION got the victory and for once, there was no angle where someone got the upper hand on them, and instead, the group just looked good.

There was also a rare moment to shine for Titus O’Neil on this show. He came out and got in the face of MVP and Bobby Lashley in what was a nice callback to a segment a few weeks ago when he tried to join the group. While he was soundly defeated by Bobby Lashley in their match, it was a good showing for Titus.

He showed great fire in his promo and was aggressive in the early moments of their match, which just reminded everyone the sheer depth of the roster.

Another wrestler was given an opportunity to shine this week was Nikki Cross. She’s not been used to her full potential since moving to WWE Raw but this was a step in the right direction for her. A backstage segment with Alexa Bliss was well put together, with Bliss choosing The Fiend over her former tag team partner.

It would now be nice to see this develop into a feud moving forwards, getting Bliss back into the ring to showcase her dual personality in the same way that The Fiend does.

Finally, it was also great to see WWE continue to tease Sheamus teaming up with Drew McIntyre again. Their backstage segment was a lot of fun and calling back onto their past together could lead to something really exciting.

Women’s Division Problems

I don’t think there is a single reason to care about WWE’s women’s division right now on the red brand, and for as much stick as people give AEW about their division, WWE Raw’s isn’t in any better shape. There were two women’s matches on this show, with Shayna Baszler facing Lana and Nia Jax battling Asuka, and neither of them was any good.

They were both sluggish, slow, and quite sloppy, and both of them were more focused on activities going on outside of the ring. We get it, there is tension between the Survivor Series team and WWE is clearly setting up a tag team feud for the champions and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, but it just isn’t entertaining.

I’m past the point of caring enough to write about Lana, so let’s just say she was put through a table again, the end. However, where is the effort or attention to detail that WWE has done so well at giving its women’s division gone?

Look at the blue brand, look at WWE NXT, the company can do it. There are no believable contenders to Asuka on this roster and the idea of her feuding with Nia Jax just doesn’t sound interesting. Reckoning has taken a few shots at her in RETRIBUTION promos, but she’s yet to even have a match on WWE Raw, so why should anyone take her seriously?

WWE needs to commit some more effort into this division outside of putting Lana through an announce table and Rose and Brooke standing up against the bullying tactics. It’s lazy writing and that makes for poor television.

To Sum Up

When summing up this episode of WWE Raw, the best way to look at it was would it hurt anyone to miss this episode? Ultimately, the answer is no. It’s never a good sign when in three hours of television WWE fails to create anything of real note or value that will have a long-lasting impact.

The show had a few memorable spots, as every episode of WWE Raw does, after all, there is three hours, something has to work! However, this was one of the more lacklustre episodes in recent weeks and it really does feel like the Survivor Series situation is holding this show back from really kicking on.

When that PPV has passed, WWE will have five major talents from the Survivor Series team to fit into storylines, and WWE can fully commit to a major WWE Championship storyline. It does feel like the company is trying to establish a good group of talent by letting them work and have promo time, and there are plenty of seeds being planted that could flourish into something exciting.

It is now just a matter of waiting to see whether or not that actually happens, and hopefully, that is the case and WWE Raw can start firing on all cylinders again.