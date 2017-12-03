Raw Superstar Injured, Needs Shoulder Surgery, Tyler Breeze Has Twitter Battle With Fans

WWE Raw Superstar R-Truth has revealed via Twitter that he is injured and will be requiring shoulder surgery. Truth has not been seen since the August 28th episode of Raw, in which he competed in a 15-Man Battle Royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Truth had a shoutout/Q&A session on Twitter in which he said that he will be back on Raw soon, and he will be going in for surgery on Monday and will be rehabbing after that. He later confirmed it with another tweet the next day. He said that he has a bulging bone in his shoulder due to the amount of dislocations he has had in it.

What’s up y’all! Hey if anyone is wondering where I am, please read my earlier tweets. 🤣 people asking me the same question everyday, why am I not on WWE. I AM INJURED — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) December 3, 2017

Tyler Breeze Has Twitter Battle With Fans

A fan posted a Tweet in response today to a video that was posted regarding The Velveteen Dream and how we might be ruined when he transitioned to the main roster. The fan in response tweeted “it would be another Tyler Breeze”.

Breeze took exception to the tweet, saying that he was never ruined and that he will be buying his third house soon. Another fan accused him of caring about only the size of his wallet versus the quality of his character, and Breeze responded it would be complete quality if he and AJ Styles went one-on-one, but that a little money to stay healthy and survive goes a long way.

He later responded to a fan that said that attendance was way low and the ratings have been low as well.

“sorry I forgot you’re the expert? C ya at wrestlemania when there’s thousands of ppl there to enjoy themselves and u can sit by yourself judging each match and character and how much better things used to be btw I’ll still sign your shirt for u when u stand in line for axxess”

You can see the series of tweets below, which includes a shout out to one of the most infamous storylines known as Katie Vick. Enjoy

Another Tyler Breeze? I wonder if people realize… I was never “ruined” on smackdown live… and am currently buying my 3rd house… being another Tyler breeze sounds pretty solid 😏 https://t.co/TExtONcxVX — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

You’re tellin me if u got Tyler Breeze vs AJ Styles u wouldn’t be glued to your screen? Because that’d be nothin but quality from both of us. As fun as it is to risk our health every day for pessimists like u.a lil💰to survive and stay healthy for u goes a long way. Anythin else? https://t.co/ms2PNUcym6 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

I’m 29. Nothing but time https://t.co/pI9Huoyus6 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

sorry I forgot you’re the expert? C ya at wrestlemania when there’s thousands of ppl there to enjoy themselves and u can sit by yourself judging each match and character and how much better things used to be btw I’ll still sign your shirt for u when u stand in line for axxess 😏 https://t.co/axaGjzGAvG — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Haha man I wish I was broke. Jk 😏 https://t.co/hQdPDmPjup — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Haha uh oh another expert??? Worst in years….. according to??? All subject to opinion…. possibly one of the most talented rosters ever…. but I get it let’s bring back the past because they were soooooo much better… gotta move forward pal https://t.co/CHBqxLon3M — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

wrestling fan since I was 6. superstars mean more at certain points in your life. When you’re older, jaded, wanna be bitter and pick it apart sure to u, there may not be another Austin but some kid right now who’s been watching for 2 years. Someone on our roster could be his. https://t.co/iCmou6YtrU — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

So you may not be as excited when you’re 35 as you were at 5. But damn man enjoy yourself or go watch something else. Don’t run down the roster of talent that sacrifices to entertain you. Btw working through xmas and New Years this year. Have some respect. https://t.co/iCmou6YtrU — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

So Let’s say I’m main eventing the 2 hr show. Who’s being “wasted” then? Shin? Dillinger? Aj? Roode? Because not everyone can be used every week… unless you’re featured in something like fashion files which has been featured now for 6 months + Very proud of that https://t.co/O6vKLIguWw — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

Katie Vick and giving birth to hands….. creative 🙄 got ya 👍 https://t.co/NvIicjM0ds — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

There’s been matches this year that have had me wrapped up in it watching backstage and had people in full arenas standing on their feet. If to u that’s “shitty” than there is no pleasing you so respectfully You choose to be unhappy and I’m sorry to hear that https://t.co/aBa3ALQiAN — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017

My pups don’t feed themselves 😏 🐶 🐶 🐱 https://t.co/IIL2X0J82h — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 2, 2017