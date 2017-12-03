ProWrestling.com
ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com

Raw Superstar Injured, Needs Shoulder Surgery, Tyler Breeze Has Twitter Battle With Fans

0
By onWWE

WWE Raw Superstar R-Truth has revealed via Twitter that he is injured and will be requiring shoulder surgery. Truth has not been seen since the August 28th episode of Raw, in which he competed in a 15-Man Battle Royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Truth had a shoutout/Q&A session on Twitter in which he said that he will be back on Raw soon, and he will be going in for surgery on Monday and will be rehabbing after that. He later confirmed it with another tweet the next day. He said that he has a bulging bone in his shoulder due to the amount of dislocations he has had in it.

Tyler Breeze Has Twitter Battle With Fans

A fan posted a Tweet in response today to a video that was posted regarding The Velveteen Dream and how we might be ruined when he transitioned to the main roster. The fan in response tweeted “it would be another Tyler Breeze”.

Breeze took exception to the tweet, saying that he was never ruined and that he will be buying his third house soon. Another fan accused him of caring about only the size of his wallet versus the quality of his character, and Breeze responded it would be complete quality if he and AJ Styles went one-on-one, but that a little money to stay healthy and survive goes a long way.

He later responded to a fan that said that attendance was way low and the ratings have been low as well.

“sorry I forgot you’re the expert? C ya at wrestlemania when there’s thousands of ppl there to enjoy themselves and u can sit by yourself judging each match and character and how much better things used to be btw I’ll still sign your shirt for u when u stand in line for axxess”

You can see the series of tweets below, which includes a shout out to one of the most infamous storylines known as Katie Vick. Enjoy

 

About Author