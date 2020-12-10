Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE TLC, Updated Card

Lilian Garcia is one of WWE’s greatest ever announcers, and she recently spoke with Talk Sport to reflect on her time with the company.

Garcia had many memorable moments as a backstage interviewer for WWE, most notably with The Rock. Some of his greatest one-liners came during interviews with Garcia, and she spoke at length about their chemistry together on-screen.

“Oh my god, I had so much fun with him. You’re right [we had great chemistry]. It’s so funny, he knew how to make me blush! And I didn’t realise how easy I could blush! [laughs]. “But there was just certain things he would say and I’d be like ‘oh my god!’ because, ya know, he is The Rock! [laughs]. Of course, even men blush! It was always fun working with him.”

Garcia also spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon, where she revealed that recently, she got the opportunity to thank the WWE Chairman for what he’s done for her life.

“Ya know, sometimes when you’re living it, you don’t realise it and I didn’t until you just mentioned it to me but I got an opportunity to see Vince last week and I just said thank you. Thank you for having me back home. Thank you for putting on the network and just thank you for the memories.”

Arguably the biggest moment of Garcia’s WWE career came on the post-9/11 episode of WWE SmackDown. With emotions incredibly high, Garcia sang the national anthem in what has remained one of the most well-known clips in WWE history. Garcia touched on doing that and the emotions that she had to battle in order to get through the song.