Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE TLC, Updated Card
WWE announced on Thursday that The New Day will once again defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. This clash will go down at WWE TLC on December 20.
BREAKING: @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins will clash with @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles at #WWETLC!
https://t.co/Jf4SciAGoX
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
A stipulation has not been named for the rematch at this time. The teams have feuded for weeks with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods retaining their titles twice in a row last month. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Cedric Alexander scored a pinfall win over Kingston.
Six matches are now confirmed for the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business
Two Singles Matches, Contract Signing Set For WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Three items have been announced for this week’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
To make their TLC clash official, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will meet face-to-face for a contract signing. After weeks of attacks and back-and-forth dialogue, expect this confrontation to be anything but subtle.
Elsewhere, Big E will face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title bout. Should Big E score the win, that could put him in line for a title match at TLC. Additionally, another singles match with possible TLC implications will be Dolph Ziggler vs. Montez Ford.
We'll have complete SmackDown coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Lilian Garcia Reflects On Her Chemistry With The Rock & Signing The National Anthem After 9/11
Lilian Garcia is one of WWE’s greatest ever announcers, and she recently spoke with Talk Sport to reflect on her time with the company.
Garcia had many memorable moments as a backstage interviewer for WWE, most notably with The Rock. Some of his greatest one-liners came during interviews with Garcia, and she spoke at length about their chemistry together on-screen.
“Oh my god, I had so much fun with him. You’re right [we had great chemistry]. It’s so funny, he knew how to make me blush! And I didn’t realise how easy I could blush! [laughs].
“But there was just certain things he would say and I’d be like ‘oh my god!’ because, ya know, he is The Rock! [laughs]. Of course, even men blush! It was always fun working with him.”
Garcia also spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon, where she revealed that recently, she got the opportunity to thank the WWE Chairman for what he’s done for her life.
“Ya know, sometimes when you’re living it, you don’t realise it and I didn’t until you just mentioned it to me but I got an opportunity to see Vince last week and I just said thank you. Thank you for having me back home. Thank you for putting on the network and just thank you for the memories.”
Arguably the biggest moment of Garcia’s WWE career came on the post-9/11 episode of WWE SmackDown. With emotions incredibly high, Garcia sang the national anthem in what has remained one of the most well-known clips in WWE history. Garcia touched on doing that and the emotions that she had to battle in order to get through the song.
“I do have amazing memories and Vince did trust me, especially on 9/11. He looked at me and he was like ‘you’ve got to do this. I really think you can do this.’
“It was absolutely the most difficult national anthem I ever did. Because I was living in New York at the time and I was very, very emotional as to what was happening to New York, what was happening to our country. For like two days leading up to it, I was crying all the time. I just couldn’t shake off what had happened and the loss of all those people.
“And then when he asked me ‘would you please do the national anthem, I really need you in this moment’ – of course he would never force me, if I said I literally cannot do this I’m sure he would understand – but I also knew that I had to do it. As an army brat, it couldn’t have been anymore special. My dad fought for this country and was in the army for over 20 years. He was a lieutenant colonel.
“I was born on a military base. So the military and what it represents is everything to me. So in a time like that, where the country needed to have something to unite in some way, if it was me as the vehicle to be able to do that, what an honour. And that’s what it ended up being, a true honour.”
Rampage Brown Discusses Signing With WWE & Originally Siding With World Of Sport
Rampage Brown has reflected on finally signing with WWE to become part of the NXT UK roster recently, revealing how the deal came about.
Rampage spoke with Talk Sport recently where he revealed how his deal took place, admitting there had been conversations previously, but he had to wait until he was a free agent to make it happen.
“So, we’d had conversations previously. We’d had communications in the past obviously, but at the time I was tied down to other things. Just different situations going on. Kind of with the last few months, everything had reset so I was free agent.
“I got a phone call and asked if I’d be interested at this time to come on board and I said, you know what, it was only a matter of time anyway so let’s just get it going, let’s do it.”
Rampage also revealed that it was WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal who spoke with him in order to sign him to WWE, admitting they’ve always had a good relationship.
“I was William Regal himself. I met William Regal in 2005 at my very first try-out because he was very good friends with my trainer Jim McDonald. And then obviously when I got signed [in 2011], we’ve always had a good relationship.
“I spoke to him about a year ago and then I spoke to him again in the summer and he asked me if I would be interested and I was like ‘yep, let’s do it’.”
Rampage also reflected on WWE offering him a deal when NXT UK first began, but at the time World Of Sport was also returning, and he opted to sign with WOS instead, which he claims was due to loyalty.
“There was contact at the time [when NXT UK started] and interest from both sides, but there was some loyalties on one side that I kind of felt people had been good to me at World of Sport, so there was some loyalties there.
“I sided with World of Sport on that one. But, again, I knew it was only a matter of time before it came back around to this, as strange as that might sound.”
