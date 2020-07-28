Raw Tag Team Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

And just like that, we’re on the road to SummerSlam.

WWE has officially confirmed that the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships at the annual summer classic.

The champs will put their belts on the line against Andrade and Angel Garza, who emerged victorious from a triple threat tag team match this week on Monday Night Raw. The Viking Raiders and the high-flying combination of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet also competed in the bout, but came up short.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 23. A location for the pay-per-view has not yet been announced, but rumors have been circulating that the company plans to leave the WWE Performance Center for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.