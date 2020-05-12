RAW VIDEOS: New Champion, McIntyre vs Andrade, Street Profits & Viking Raiders Go Full NBA Jam

The following are video highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (FULL RESULTS).
- Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, and surrenders the Raw Women’s Championship to 2020 Money in the Bank winner, Asuka:
- In a battle of champions, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre battles United States Champion Andrade, moments after the Scottish juggernaut laid waste to the rest of Zelina Vega’s stable:
- Bobby Lashley gets a bit of revenge in a No Disqualification match against Humberto Carrillo:
- The IIconics return and score a victory over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross:
- MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink team up to battle Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and R-Truth in a six-man tag team match:
- The Street Profits and the Viking Raiders battle outside of the ring, taking to the court for a game of basketball:
- The “Rated-R Superstar” and “The Viper” return to Monday Night Raw, as Randy Orton challenges Edge to a straight-up wrestling match at WWE Backlash.