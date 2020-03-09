Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WrestleMania 36

Shayna Baszler is going to WrestleMania!

The “Queen of Spades” not only survived the hellish Elimination Chamber on Sunday night in Philadelphia, but she put every single one of her five opponents to sleep. Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan – each either tapped out, or were forced out by referee stoppage.

With this victory, the two-time NXT Women’s Champion will now go on to challenge “The Man” Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Not a bad way to make your WrestleMania debut.