Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against his former rival, Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is set to face-off with Charlotte Flair. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

February 8, 2021

SHANE MCMAHON RETURNS!

WWE Raw kicks off with Adam Pearce who welcomes back…Shane McMahon! Shane says he is here to make a blockbuster announcement about the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber, as it is confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber itself.

Shane then asks Adam who the five opponents are, with Pearce confirming they’re all former World Champions

Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles

The Miz

Sheamus

Shane then puts over Adam and the work he has done, saying it was a great idea by him as Pearce looks a little confused. AJ Styles then appears and says Pearce is doing an amazing job, claiming that the odds of Drew losing the title are phenomenal.

Styles tells Pearce he always thought he was a bit of a dumbass, but he says that’s neither here nor there. He then says tonight he’s going to give us a snippet of what will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

Shane is then shown leaving as Drew McIntyre bumps into him and says he would’ve appreciated a little heads up. Drew thought he was going one on one with Sheamus, but Shane says he needed something big, and there’s nothing bigger than him defending the title inside the Chamber, as can prove he is a fighting champion.

JEFF HARDY vs. AJ STYLES w/OMOS

AJ Styles starts out in control, but Jeff Hardy then sends him into the corner and hits several tackles into AJ’s midsection, however, AJ responds with a shoulder tackle in the corner of his own. Jeff hits a back body drop and then smashes AJ’s face into several of the top turnbuckles.

Jeff drops AJ face-first onto the mat once again and then continues his attack in the corner. However, when Hardy leaps over AJ’s head, he appears to tweak his knee, which forces him to the outside. But with Jeff trying to shake of his injury, AJ comes around with a chop block.

Styles then launches Hardy knee-first into the ring post, adding to the damage. Back in the ring, Styles continues to target the knee with some sharp kicks and he then locks in the Calf Crusher, but Hardy is able to make it to the bottom rope.

Hardy manages to dump AJ over the top rope, but this allows Styles to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, as AJ gets ready to bounce off the ropes, Jeff pulls the rope, sending Hardy crashing to the floor as follows up with his classic offense of an atomic drop/dropkick/leg drop move set.

Jeff then connects with a spinning kick and then drops AJ face-first into the canvas, but Styles is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Styles once again goes for the leg and he looks for the Styles Clash, but Jeff is able to reverse it and connect with the Twist Of Fate!

Hardy slowly crawls and makes his way to the top turnbuckle, but Styles gets out of dodge when he goes for the Swanton Bomb. AJ then follows up by quickly locking in the Calf Crusher, and this time Hardy has to tap.

Winner: AJ Styles