Raw Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

Zelina Vega will step into one of the biggest singles matches of her career this Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions. “La Muñeca” will battle Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship in what will be the first pay-per-view title match of her 10-year career.

Vega made her intentions crystal clear last week on Monday Night Raw by storming to the ring and slapping the “Empress” right in the face. This week, she followed up that momentum with a big singles victory over Mickie James to punch her ticket to the women’s title.

It looks like this is the start of a brand new chapter for Vega, who has been primarly used as a manager since debuting in WWE. Prior to signing she wrestled as both Thea Trinidad and Rosita, and is a former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Last week’s Raw saw her walk out on Andrade and Angel Garza after finally getting fed up with the two constantly bickering with each other for months on end.