Raw Women’s Title Match Pulled From WWE Clash Of Champions Kickoff Show

With tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view match card being shaken up at the last minute, the decision has been made to pull the Raw Women’s title match between Asuka and Zelina Vega from the pre-show.

As previously reported, both the Smackdown Women’s title match and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match were pulled from tonight’s show. The company claimed that Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross were “not cleared to compete”.

The decision was made to put the Raw Women’s Championship match back on the main card, and in its place on the WWE Network and social media pre-show will instead be Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Lucha Brothers for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Interestingly, with the match being moved to the main card, this will be Zelina Vega’s first time ever competing in a singles match for a championship on a major pay-per-view; or any kind of pay-per-view for that matter.