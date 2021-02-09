WWE
Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber
Coming out of Monday Night Raw, we now know that Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.
Just in: @WWEAsuka will defend the #WWERaw Women's Title against @LaceyEvansWWE at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/nx4lHFnbhE
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Evans beat Charlotte Flair by disqualification on Raw, so WWE officials granted her a title match as a result. This will be Evans’ first singles match against Asuka, and her first televised Raw Women’s Title match since Extreme Rules 2019.
Lacey Evans is currently being managed by Ric Flair in an attempt to bolster her career and become the next Charlotte. On paper, the partnership seems to be working considering her upcoming title match.
On a related note, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair made it known during a backstage interview that she will likely pick her WrestleMania 37 opponent following Asuka vs. Evans. The EST is not ruling out The Empress just yet.
Two matches are now confirmed for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in two weeks.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE News: Multiple Returns On Raw, New Takeover Spot, Bow Wow, Lana Finally Gets Revenge, Edge & More
Just a few updates and pieces of news following Monday Night Raw.
- Since we reported the news this morning about rapper Bow Wow wanting to become a WWE Superstar, the story has picked up mainstream attention and has even drawn a response from WWE. Bow Wow was trending on Twitter throughout the day, and he was interacting with several WWE stars throughout Raw.
- There were quite a few returns, both minor and major, on Raw tonight. Shane McMahon announced the Elimination Chamber main event and Keith Lee was back after a few weeks off. Angel Garza worked his first match on TV in 2021 after being on Main Event nearly every week for the past two months. Kofi Kingston has recovered from his injury and was back in action, wrestling a tag team match with Xavier Woods against Retribution.
- Now that the main event has been officially announced, WWE has a new video package for this month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE title inside the Chamber against a gaggle of former world champions: The Miz, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.
- Edge appeared on Raw tonight and clarified he would make his WrestleMania decision after Elimination Chamber. The idea is that it doesn’t make sense for him to decide now because McIntyre’s odds of retaining in the Chamber aren’t great. There was also a tease for a potential thing with Edge and The Miz. Edge completely out-classed everyone with another great promo, telling Miz he knows a thing or two about the Money in the Bank briefcase and basically saying Miz was content being “awesome” while he had been there, done that 20 years ago. The money is still on Reigns as his target but this appearance made the situation more interesting certainly.
- After five months of Nia Jax putting Lana through tables on a weekly basis, Lana beat Nia Jax in a Tables Match tonight on Raw. That’s some subtle storytelling. Naomi, who is the latest in Lana’s revolving door of tag team partners, also scored a win over Shayna Baszler. It was a self-imposed distraction finish, as Baszler couldn’t help herself in beating up Lana at ringside, and got caught with an inside cradle for some instant karma. Expect this as your Women’s Tag Team Championship match at the Chamber.
- The latest promotional video for this Wednesday’s NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day special. The show is being advertised as the “alternative to Valentine’s Day” and will feature Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT title and Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat for the NXT Women’s title.
Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title In WWE Elimination Chamber Triple Threat
Bobby Lashley will be tasked with defending his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat at Elimination Chamber.
Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee has been added to the pay-per-view card coming out of this week’s Raw where Lee pinned Riddle. Following their singles match, “The All Mighty” attacked both competitors.
The three-way will mark Lee’s first U.S. Title match since joining Raw last summer. And despite Riddle coming up short in two recent title matches, he’s also being included in the mix for this first-time collision.
BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #USTitle against @SuperKingofBros and @RealKeithLee at #WWEChamber! #WWERaw @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/b6Bdmd6P0l
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Bobby Lashley has held the United States Championship for 162 days and counting. A big win at Elimination Chamber may guarantee he walks into WrestleMania 37 as champion.
Below is the updated pay-per-view card for February 21.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
Shane McMahon Announces Big Elimination Chamber Match In Surprise Return To WWE
Shane McMahon returned at the top of this week’s Monday Night Raw for a “blockbuster” announcement.
Alongside WWE official Adam Pearce, Shane announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 21. All of McIntyre’s challengers will be former WWE Champions including Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.
With the assist from @shanemcmahon, @ScrapDaddyAP is putting THESE 6️⃣ Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship:
⛓ @DMcIntyreWWE
⛓ @RandyOrton
⛓ @JEFFHARDYBRAND
⛓ @AJStylesOrg
⛓ @mikethemiz
⛓ @WWESheamus#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XbbbNRm51s
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
The last time the WWE Title was defended inside the six-man Chamber was in the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2019 pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan retained against Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Orton, Styles, and Hardy.
Regarding Shane McMahon, the former General Manager hasn’t been seen on-screen since Raw Underground was scrapped in the fall. It remains to be seen if he’ll have more of an on-air presence as the build to WrestleMania 37 continues.
