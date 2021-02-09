Coming out of Monday Night Raw, we now know that Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.

Evans beat Charlotte Flair by disqualification on Raw, so WWE officials granted her a title match as a result. This will be Evans’ first singles match against Asuka, and her first televised Raw Women’s Title match since Extreme Rules 2019.

Lacey Evans is currently being managed by Ric Flair in an attempt to bolster her career and become the next Charlotte. On paper, the partnership seems to be working considering her upcoming title match.

On a related note, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair made it known during a backstage interview that she will likely pick her WrestleMania 37 opponent following Asuka vs. Evans. The EST is not ruling out The Empress just yet.

Two matches are now confirmed for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in two weeks.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Sunday, February 21, 2021

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans