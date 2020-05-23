ProWrestling.com

Real-Life WWE Couple Starting A Relationship Podcast

By onWWE

WWE Superstar Carmella and Friday Night Smackdown commentator Corey Graves will be launching a new podcast entitled “Bare With Us” starting June 11th.

The real-life couple will discuss all things relationships, with Graves promising topics on “love, romance, and even what goes down in the bedroom.”

In addition to his many duties on-screen with WWE, Graves is also the host of the After The Bell podcast, interviewing various WWE Superstars every week.