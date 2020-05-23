Real-Life WWE Couple Starting A Relationship Podcast

WWE Superstar Carmella and Friday Night Smackdown commentator Corey Graves will be launching a new podcast entitled “Bare With Us” starting June 11th.
The real-life couple will discuss all things relationships, with Graves promising topics on “love, romance, and even what goes down in the bedroom.”
In addition to his many duties on-screen with WWE, Graves is also the host of the After The Bell podcast, interviewing various WWE Superstars every week.
Big announcement 🗣 @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gKCwfEDqfh
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2020
The secrets out!!! Bare With Us launches June 11 with new episodes every Thursday, wherever you get your podcasts.#barewithuspodcast #newpodcast pic.twitter.com/3Ls9aGvzBB
— Bare With Us Podcast (@barewithuspod) May 23, 2020