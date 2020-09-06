Reby Hardy Furious Over Matt Hardy’s ALL OUT Scare: “Shame On Everyone In That **** Building”

As reported, Matt Hardy took a nasty fall on Saturday night at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view that was cause for serious concern.

The legendary wrestler hit his head on concrete and struggled to stand multiple times, causing the referee to stop the bout – although it was later restarted, controversially, and rushed quickly to their planned finish.

Matt’s wife Reby Hardy was understandably furious with the incident tweeting, “Let me be absolutely **** clear. There is nothing entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that **** building.”

She also shared a screenshot of her text message conversation with Matt, where she told him “don’t be dumb” moments before the bout began, and broke into a string of obscenities as it played out.

Matt was said to be okay backstage after the incident, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution to be examined. Reby also said in a subsequent tweet that “Matt was the #1 idiot” involved.

Let me be absolutely fucking clear.

There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that goddamn building. pic.twitter.com/ujdOU9Z60I — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020