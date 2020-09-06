Reby Hardy Provides A Further Update On Matt Hardy’s Condition

Reby Hardy has provided a further update on the condition of Matt Hardy following his AEW All Out match with Sammy Guevara.

Matt suffered a nasty bump when being speared off a raised lift which was supposed to land on a table underneath, but Matt went further and missed the table, landing really hard on the concrete floor.

Straight away Audrey Edwards threw up the ‘X’ and it was clear that Matt was not in a good way. The match was originally stopped, only for things to then continue after a medical check from Dr. Sampson. Tony Khan came out after the show and stated that Matt had been medically cleared to compete, but his wife, Reby Hardy has revealed Matt suffered a concussion.

Reby initially tweeted her anger at the match being allowed to continue, and today she has given further comments on that, eventually then choosing to lock her Twitter.

Reby initially responded to one fan who stated that Matt could have chosen not to do the spot, with Reby saying that Matt was at fault as well.

“Reading is fundamental, you absolute asshat,” Reba responded. “Matt was the #1 idiot in this scenario. I’ll let you figure out who #2 was. Also, f— you.”

She then gave an update on his health, stating he suffered a concussion and is undergoing further tests.

“They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho.”