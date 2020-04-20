Recently Released WWE Superstars Teasing Announcements During Raw

Mike and Maria Kanellis-Bennett will be making some kind of announcement this evening during Monday Night Raw, possibly addressing their futures in wrestling.
The couple were released from WWE during last week’s company-wide cutbacks, and there has been a lot of speculation on a potential return to Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling.
Drake Maverick (aka Rockstar Spud) is also teasing some kind of announcement tonight at 7:30. We assume that means eastern time, so expect something just prior to Raw going on the air.
Tonight during Raw! Mike and I will be making an announcement!! #NonEssentialWrestlers #NonEssentialFamily #QuarantineLife #mondaythoughts @WWE @njpw1972 @IMPACTWRESTLING @ringofhonor @AEWrestling @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/LxFclqZmbz
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 20, 2020
7.30pm
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 20, 2020