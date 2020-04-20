Recently Released WWE Superstars Teasing Announcements During Raw

Mike and Maria Kanellis-Bennett will be making some kind of announcement this evening during Monday Night Raw, possibly addressing their futures in wrestling.

The couple were released from WWE during last week’s company-wide cutbacks, and there has been a lot of speculation on a potential return to Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling.

Drake Maverick (aka Rockstar Spud) is also teasing some kind of announcement tonight at 7:30. We assume that means eastern time, so expect something just prior to Raw going on the air.