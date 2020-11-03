Reckoning Looks To Target Asuka, Labels Her A “Dancing Clown”

WWE has uploaded a video of RETRIBUTION backstage where Reckoning took a shot at the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka.

Mustafa Ali started out the video, giving a clear message that the group is not done with everyone as he explained why they targetted Tucker and Ricochet.

“You may be done with the past, but the past is not done with you,” Ali said. “We gave all of you a warning. I told you that Retribution was judge, jury and executioner, and now that warning is a reality. You know, they tell me this place is survival of the fittest. How do you expect anything to survive here when it’s being suffocated by greed. Why should a life-long dream die just because they didn’t push enough t-shirts in one week. “This place is sick, and Retribution is the cure. Just look at what we did to Tucker, a man that sold out his best friend just to get ahead. Look at what we did to Ricochet, a man so obsessed with admiration that he tried to stop rightful justice from being served.”

Reckoning then got the chance to speak where she made it clear that Asuka is in her sights right now.