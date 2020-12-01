Reckoning Makes Her In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw

After months of appearing on the main roster alongside RETRIBUTION, this week the opportunity finally came for Reckoning to wrestle.

However, it wasn’t a brilliant in-ring debut for Reckoning, who is better known to fans as Mia Yim. She competed in singles action against Dana Brooke, who was out for revenge following Reckoning’s actions costing her a spot in the WWE Raw Survivor Series team.

After slapping Mustafa Ali earlier in the night, Brooke earned her match with Reckoning, and it would be Dana who came out on top with the victory via a schoolboy. This led to Ali yelling at her in the middle of the ring after the match following her defeat.

However, it wasn’t all bad for the group as earlier in the night Slapjack was able to defeat Ricochet.