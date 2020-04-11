Remember When Scott Steiner Was A Tiger King?, WWE Superstar Go-To Meals, Smackdown Top 10 Moments

Go-To Meals For WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars talk about their go-to meals after a show in their latest video for YouTube. You know it’s not a real wrestling video because nobody mentioned Whataburger or In-N-Out; although Five Guys did get a shout-out so I guess it’s forgivable. Check it out below.

WWE Playlist: Animals At Ringside

Likely in response to the current Tiger King craze, WWE has created a new collection of wrestlers who brought animals down to the ring; from Jake “The Snake” Roberts to the absolutely insane Scott Steiner bringing an actual tiger down the ramp for a random episode of WCW Nitro. Check out the video below.

Top 10 Friday Night Smackdown Moments