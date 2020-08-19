REMINDER: No AEW Dynamite On TNT Tonight

As a reminder, there will be no episode of AEW Dynamite this evening due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT. Instead, a special edition of the show will air on Saturday night with a start time of 6:00 PM ET to avoid competing directly with NXT TakeOver XXX.

Tonight will not be completely void of All Elite Wrestling content, however. The promotion will be airing the first half of the 2019 ALL OUT pay-per-view on their official YouTube channel, beginning with The Buy-In kickoff show at 7:00 PM ET.

Here’s the full schedule for the next month of AEW programming: