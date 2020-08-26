REMINDER: There Is No AEW Dynamite Airing On TNT Tonight

Just a reminder, much like last week, there is no new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT once again. This week’s episode will instead air on Thursday, August 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Announced for the show:

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet

Best Friends vs. Natural Nightmare vs. Young Bucks vs. FTR

Tables Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

3-on-1 Handicap Match

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba & Penelope Ford

Plus:

Chris Jericho on commentary!

An update on Cody Rhodes’ status!

MJF & Jon Moxley sign their ALL OUT contract!