Renee Paquette Believes Beth Phoenix Could Commentate On The Main Roster

Former WWE broadcaster, Renee Paquette recently discussed how she believes Beth Phoenix could be a future main roster commentator.

Renee became the first-ever full-time female commentator in WWE history during her time with the company, and while things didn’t end up working out, it certainly opened the door for other women in the future.

Renee spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch where she discussed being in that role, and how she believes that Beth Phoenix could be someone to take up that spot on the main roster in the future. Of course, the WWE Hall Of Famer is currently working as a commentator on WWE NXT, and Renee praised Beth for her passion and intelligence for wrestling.